Look: Day In Life Of The Cavinder Twins Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Fresno State Basketball players Haley Cavinder (L) and Hanna Cavinder announce endorsements with Boost Mobile via Icon Source on July 01, 2021 in New York City. Their announcement comes following a decision by the NCAA to allow collegiate athletes to earn income based on their name, image and likeness (NIL). (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) John Lamparski/Getty Images

On Monday night, Miami basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared a "day in our life" video on Instagram.

The Cavinder twins started their day with an early morning workout. Once their lift session was over, they got ready for an 11 a.m. class.

An hour and a half later, the Cavinder twins ate lunch and enjoyed a brief recovery period. Less than an hour after that, they had an NIL meeting.

The Cavinder twins then received facials at 3 p.m. at C10 Wellness & Rejuvenation. Then, they capped off their night by eating tacos, taking another class and completing some homework.

It was a busy day to say the least.

Check it out:

Though this seems like an incredibly hectic schedule, Haley and Hanna seem to be handling things well at Miami.

The Hurricanes currently own a 12-7 record. Haley is the leading scorer with 13.1 points per game.