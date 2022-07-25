Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To The Bill Self Punishment News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale isn't happy with the state of the investigation into Kansas' basketball program.

CBS Sports reported on Sunday that Kansas pulled head coach Bill Self and one of his assistant coaches off the recruiting trail in July, as a result of the NCAA's investigation into the program.

Kansas received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in 2019 and an investigation into the Jayhawks program has been taking place ever since.

Vitale is upset that investigations can take so long.

"I firmly believe that if the ⁦ @NCAA ⁩ can’t make a decision within a 2 year period in cases where they have charged member schools with violations the case SHOULD BE DROPPED. Taking 4 -5 years is ABSOLUTELY ABSURD !" he wrote.

Kansas is coming off a national championship season, led by head coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks have yet to receive any significant punishment from the NCAA regarding the 2019 investigation.