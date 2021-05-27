Look: Dick Vitale Was Not Happy With His Flight Today

College basketball icon Dick Vitale is generally a pretty happy person. He couldn’t help but get upset on Thursday, though.

Vitale took a flight from Orlando to San Francisco on Thursday. Despite paying for a first-class ticket, the breakfast options were the “most pathetic” Vitale has ever seen.

“I can’t believe that today on our flight flying 1st class from Orlando to San Francisco that @united has the nerve to serve for breakfast the MOST PATHETIC OPTIONS I have ever seen,” Vitale said on Twitter. “This is the 1st time in my life that I have ever complained but this is a joke .Over 5 hr flight.”

A five-hour flight is bad enough. Having poor breakfast options is even worse.

Hi, Dick. We're sorry to hear that you were not satisfied with today's inflight meal offering. Can you please DM your confirmation number and a few additional details of your experience? ^KG https://t.co/Y6hG6uklaR — United Airlines (@united) May 27, 2021

Dick Vitale didn’t stop his complaining there, though. All he wanted was some fruit and cereal, and United Airlines couldn’t even meet the simple request.

I hope my complaint about @united HELPS others in the future who spend big $$$ to travel 1st class on a flight over 5 hrs & r offered a SAD couple of options / Whatever happened to eggs/ cereal /fruit etc .Hey this should be my biggest prob but come on United u must be better . https://t.co/SMGvjg24dp — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 27, 2021

Luckily for Vitale, his flight has landed. The 81-year-old found much better food options in the San Francisco airport.

“Landing now & my stomach is churning to get to the 1st concession stand that has some quality options vs the AWFUL options that @united offered,” Vitale continued. “Wow I can’t believe all the response over a simple complaint ! End of story as now is time to talk about what I LOVE SPORTS !”

Landing now & my stomach is churning to get to the 1st concession stand that has some quality options vs the AWFUL options that @united offered . Wow I can’t believe all the response over a simple complaint ! End of story as now is time to talk about what I LOVE SPORTS ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 27, 2021

We have a feeling Dick Vitale won’t be flying with United Airlines for the foreseeable future. Of course, unless United guarantees some better food options on five-hour flights.