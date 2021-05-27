The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Was Not Happy With His Flight Today

A closeup of Dick Vitale wearing a headset.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

College basketball icon Dick Vitale is generally a pretty happy person. He couldn’t help but get upset on Thursday, though.

Vitale took a flight from Orlando to San Francisco on Thursday. Despite paying for a first-class ticket, the breakfast options were the “most pathetic” Vitale has ever seen.

“I can’t believe that today on our flight flying 1st class from Orlando to San Francisco that @united has the nerve to serve for breakfast the MOST PATHETIC OPTIONS I have ever seen,” Vitale said on Twitter. “This is the 1st time in my life that I have ever complained but this is a joke .Over 5 hr flight.”

A five-hour flight is bad enough. Having poor breakfast options is even worse.

Dick Vitale didn’t stop his complaining there, though. All he wanted was some fruit and cereal, and United Airlines couldn’t even meet the simple request.

Luckily for Vitale, his flight has landed. The 81-year-old found much better food options in the San Francisco airport.

“Landing now & my stomach is churning to get to the 1st concession stand that has some quality options vs the AWFUL options that @united offered,” Vitale continued. “Wow I can’t believe all the response over a simple complaint ! End of story as now is time to talk about what I LOVE SPORTS !”

We have a feeling Dick Vitale won’t be flying with United Airlines for the foreseeable future. Of course, unless United guarantees some better food options on five-hour flights.


