Look: Edgerrin James' Son Announces His 3 Finalists

INDIANAPOLIS-NOVEMBER 17: Edgerrin James #32 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during their game against the Dallas Cowboys on November 17, 2002 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Cowboys 20-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James is a top basketball recruit.

Jizzle James, a four-star point guard in the 2023 class, announced his three finalists this weekend.

The Orlando, Florida native will be deciding between Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU.

James made his cut decision on Saturday.

James also reportedly held scholarship offers from Georgetown, NC State, Ole Miss, Providence and Florida, among others.

The four-star recruit plans on making his commitment at some point this fall.