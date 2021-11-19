Look: ESPN Announces Major Update On Dick Vitale

Next Tuesday night, the legendary Dick Vitale will resume his broadcasting work for ESPN.

Vitale received clearance from his doctors on Thursday evening to begin his work for the college hoops 2021-22 season. He had been previously sideline after being diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year.

The 82-year-old will be on the call next Tuesday when No. 1 Gonzaga clashes with No. 2 UCLA in a rematch of the all-time classic Final Four battle earlier this year.

Welcome back, Dickie V! We missed you.

“My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy,” said Vitale, via ESPN Front Row. “Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling Number 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for. To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart’ for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts.

“They gave me energy and lifted me up at a time that is not fun city – chemo for six months. To my ESPN family, starting with Jimmy Pitaro – I love you all. I’m so proud to start my 43rd year on Tuesday. Lastly, to the fans – you have given me a career that has exceeded any dream I’ve ever had.”

ESPN college basketball analyst @DickieV gets clearance from his doctor to start his 43rd season at ESPN After undergoing treatment for lymphoma & melanoma, Dick Vitale will be on the call for No. 1 @ZagMBB vs. No. 2 @UCLAMBB on Tuesday (10p ET, ESPN)https://t.co/0JkPUfBaEd pic.twitter.com/4BzVu7c6aR — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 18, 2021

Dick Vitale also took to Twitter to celebrate the big news.

Take a look:

I am so THANKFUL for all the🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ that gave me such an emotional & mental lift . Being at court side is the BEST medicine I can receive . Return of The PTPer: Dick Vitale Gets His Doctor's OK To Start His 43rd Season at ESPN – ESPN Front Row https://t.co/gEPHwO9M3u — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 18, 2021

It’s fitting Dick Vitale is returning for what figures to be the best non-conference college basketball game of the year, at least on paper.

Vitale will be on the call when No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA clash next Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.