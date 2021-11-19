The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces Major Update On Dick Vitale

Dick Vitale calling a game for ESPN.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Next Tuesday night, the legendary Dick Vitale will resume his broadcasting work for ESPN.

Vitale received clearance from his doctors on Thursday evening to begin his work for the college hoops 2021-22 season. He had been previously sideline after being diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year.

The 82-year-old will be on the call next Tuesday when No. 1 Gonzaga clashes with No. 2 UCLA in a rematch of the all-time classic Final Four battle earlier this year.

Welcome back, Dickie V! We missed you.

“My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy,” said Vitale, via ESPN Front Row. “Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling Number 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for. To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart’ for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts.

“They gave me energy and lifted me up at a time that is not fun city – chemo for six months. To my ESPN family, starting with Jimmy Pitaro – I love you all. I’m so proud to start my 43rd year on Tuesday. Lastly, to the fans – you have given me a career that has exceeded any dream I’ve ever had.”

Dick Vitale also took to Twitter to celebrate the big news.

It’s fitting Dick Vitale is returning for what figures to be the best non-conference college basketball game of the year, at least on paper.

Vitale will be on the call when No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA clash next Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

