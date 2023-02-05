Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Final Four Prediction
The NCAA Tournament begins next month. ESPN's Basketball Power Index is constantly updating its projections for the event.
The BPI is meant to be predictive and forward-facing. It updates daily and has several categories for ranking teams, including estimating how they will do in the NCAA Tournament.
As of today, the 2023 Final Four prediction from ESPN's BPI looks like this:
- Houston - 54.9% chance of reaching the Final Four.
- Tennessee - 46.2% chance of reaching the Final Four.
- Alabama - 33.4% chance of reaching the Final Four
- UCLA - 25.7% chance of reaching the Final Four.
Purdue, Texas, UConn, Baylor, Arizona and Rutgers are the teams next up after these top four. Houston and Tennessee, meanwhile, are the only two teams with a double-digit projected percentage of winning the national championship.
Both the Cougars and Vols, along with Alabama, are ranked in the top five of the AP Poll. UCLA is ranked ninth.
Because of Purdue's loss to Indiana yesterday, Houston or Tennessee could overtake them as the No. 1 team in the AP top 25 when it is released tomorrow afternoon.