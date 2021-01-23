Look: High School Basketball Game Postponed After Hoop Collapses

Basketball fans have seen backboards shatter and rims bend because of vicious dunks over the years. Never before have we seen an entire hoop structure collapse – until now that is.

A pair of Alabama high school basketball programs (Ramsay and Carver) squared off this week. The contest came to an unexpected end after a disastrous court malfunction.

Ramsay’s KeShawn Murphy, a 6-foot-10 three-star forward committed to Mississippi State, caught a pass from his teammate mid-air before throwing down a sweet alley-oop. In the process of doing so, Murphy held onto the rim a bit longer than he should’ve.

While hanging onto the rim, the entire hoop structure came crashing down. Thankfully it narrowly missed hitting any nearby players, but it came frighteningly close.

Take a look.

This is just about as scary of a court malfunction there is. It’s extremely fortunate all players and coaches walked away unharmed.

The hoop collapse occurred when Ramsey was leading Carver 61-44 with just four minutes remaining. The two programs plan to finish the game next Thursday, as Ramsay basketball announced via Twitter Friday evening.

Carver game will be finished @ Ramsay next Thursday after the Carver/Ramsay game #2. We will finish the remaining 4:00 min. Goal malfunction @ Carver. — Ramsay Basketball (@RamsayHoops) January 23, 2021

Considering the basket collapse occurred at Ramsay’s home court, the program may want to check in on how the opposite basket is holding up. It might be time for a few more renovations.

KeShawn Murphy, meanwhile, may want to avoid holding onto any rims from now on – especially at the high school level.