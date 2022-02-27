The Spun

Look: Insane Score In Women’s College Basketball Game Today

Notre Dame women's basketball coach.SOUTH BEND, IN - JANUARY 16: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey during a womens college basketball game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 16, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, there’s no mercy rule in college basketball.

Sunday’s showdown between the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals and No. 14 Fighting Irish has devolved into a truly one-sided affair.

Louisville left the first quarter boasting a sizable 31-3 edge, with Maya Dodson making Notre Dame’s only field goal midway through the period.

It only got worse. Following Notre Dame’s first basket, the Cardinals went on a jarring 23-0 run that extended into the second quarter. Notre Dame went eight and a half minutes without scoring before Sonia Citron finally hit a free throw to narrow the deficit to 41-4.

Notre Dame put up some points before intermission, but Louisville still holds a 54-15 edge at halftime. Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith is single-handedly outscoring the opposition with 16 points, and Cardinals senior Kianna Smith isn’t far behind at 14.

It’s shaping up to be a long afternoon at South Bend.

