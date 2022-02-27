Look: Insane Score In Women’s College Basketball Game Today

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, there’s no mercy rule in college basketball.

Sunday’s showdown between the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals and No. 14 Fighting Irish has devolved into a truly one-sided affair.

Louisville left the first quarter boasting a sizable 31-3 edge, with Maya Dodson making Notre Dame’s only field goal midway through the period.

Louisville led Notre Dame 31-3 after the first quarter, missing just three shots in the period. The Cardinals' first quarter shot chart: pic.twitter.com/DaOXod2O0P — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 27, 2022

It only got worse. Following Notre Dame’s first basket, the Cardinals went on a jarring 23-0 run that extended into the second quarter. Notre Dame went eight and a half minutes without scoring before Sonia Citron finally hit a free throw to narrow the deficit to 41-4.

Notre Dame put up some points before intermission, but Louisville still holds a 54-15 edge at halftime. Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith is single-handedly outscoring the opposition with 16 points, and Cardinals senior Kianna Smith isn’t far behind at 14.

It’s shaping up to be a long afternoon at South Bend.