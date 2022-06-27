Look: Jay Wright Reveals If He'd Take Another College Job

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in the second half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Earlier this off-season, Jay Wright retired from coaching. But it certainly didn't sound like it'd be a longterm decision.

"Right now I definitely need a break," Wright said, via ESPN.com. "Right now I'm looking forward to this [special assistant] position at Villanova. But honestly, down the road, I'd be lying -- I don't know what I'm going to feel like."

Will Wright eventually return to coaching? It could happen, but only on one condition: he returns to Villanova.

Wright would never consider returning to coaching college basketball unless it was for the Wildcats. He admitted as much in an interview with the College Hoops Today Podcast.

"Definitely not. I'm committed to Villanova and working with Father Peter Donohue --- our President --- outside of basketball with the athletic department, with our capital campaign. These are new things for me that are exciting. I want to keep Villanova strong --- I wouldn't want to do that (coaching) at another university."

That doesn't necessarily leave out the possibility of Wright heading to the NBA.

The Wright-to-NBA rumors have been around for a while now. Now that he's taking a break, he may be thinking about heading to the biggest and best basketball league on the planet.

It sounds like his potential return will ultimately boil down to Villanova or the NBA.