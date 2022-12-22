Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure.

The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.

Kentucky entered the matchup as a 38.5-point favorite, so Calipari preached patience after the 20-point victory.

"It is hard to play here, and it’s becoming harder to play here," Calipari said, per Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones. "But you don’t want it to become so hard people don’t want to come play here. So be patient, and we will get there.”

The Wildcats haven't defeated a ranked opponent all season, falling short in their biggest tests against Michigan State, Gonzaga, and UCLA.

Free-throw shooting is one major problem for Calipari's team. Kentucky entered Wednesday shooting 66.3 percent from the charity stripe before going 13 of 19 at home.

Calipari believes they'll remedy the issue during the season.

“This team should be a great free throw shooting team, but it takes mental toughness," he said. "If this team is who I think it is, we will be great at it at the end of the year."

Beginning No. 4 in the preseason poll, Kentucky has fallen to No. 19. The Wildcats will face more challenges when diving into their SEC schedule, starting with a road game against the 10-1 Missouri Tigers next Wednesday.