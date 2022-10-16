Look: Ken Pomeroy Releases His Preseason Top 25 Rankings

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The start of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is a little over three weeks away. Time is flying.

For college hoops aficionados, Sunday morning was like a holiday of sorts. Ken Pomeroy aka Ken Pom, released his popular preseason ratings, ranking every Division I team from 1-to-363.

For those unfamiliar, Ken Pom's ratings are largely efficiency based, with metrics such as adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency and adjusted tempo. His rankings are going to look different from the official preseason polls which will be released shortly.

Pomeroy's top 25 is as follows:

Kentucky Texas Gonzaga Tennessee Virginia Baylor Houston Kansas North Carolina Arizona UCLA Indiana Auburn Arkansas Duke TCU Texas Tech Alabama San Diego State Villanova Virginia Tech Creighton Iowa Dayton Purdue

You can view the full Ken Pom rankings here, which include various ways to sort the teams according to individual metric.

The preseason AP and Coaches Poll top 25 lists will be unveiled soon. The college hoops season gets underway officially on November 7.