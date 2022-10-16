Look: Ken Pomeroy Releases His Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Skip to main content
The start of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is a little over three weeks away. Time is flying.

For college hoops aficionados, Sunday morning was like a holiday of sorts. Ken Pomeroy aka Ken Pom, released his popular preseason ratings, ranking every Division I team from 1-to-363. 

For those unfamiliar, Ken Pom's ratings are largely efficiency based, with metrics such as adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency and adjusted tempo. His rankings are going to look different from the official preseason polls which will be released shortly.

Pomeroy's top 25 is as follows:

  1. Kentucky
  2. Texas
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Tennessee
  5. Virginia
  6. Baylor
  7. Houston
  8. Kansas
  9. North Carolina
  10. Arizona
  11. UCLA
  12. Indiana
  13. Auburn
  14. Arkansas
  15. Duke
  16. TCU
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Alabama
  19. San Diego State
  20. Villanova
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. Creighton
  23. Iowa
  24. Dayton
  25. Purdue

You can view the full Ken Pom rankings here, which include various ways to sort the teams according to individual metric. 

The preseason AP and Coaches Poll top 25 lists will be unveiled soon. The college hoops season gets underway officially on November 7.