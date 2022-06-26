Look: Michigan Basketball Lands Major International Recruit

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard looks on during the college basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers on February 5, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Juwan Howard has added a 13th and final scholarship player to Michigan's men's basketball roster.

On Sunday, Lebanese forward Youssef Khayat committed to join the Wolverines. After narrowing down his finalists to also include Xavier, Wake Forest and DePaul, he revealed his choice to join the Big 10 program on The Field of 68.

Khayat told Jeff Goodman that Michigan's coaches "immediately made me feel at home." He also praised his new head coach to Dushawn London of 247Sports.

“I chose Michigan because I think they fit me well, especially with their experience with foreign players," Khayat said. “Juwan Howard is a great coach, one of the best. I have the ability to be in their system with a great coaching staff, so it will be a great opportunity for me.”

Khayat, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 17.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for France's Limoges CSP. Eurohoops Scouting assessed his NCAA upside in December.

"Khayat projects as an excellent two-way player at [the] D-I level because of his defensive prowess and ability to score the ball within the flow of the game. With his size and athleticism, it’s hard to stop him in the open court and when finishing on the move and off the catch. He probably won’t be someone who scores 20-points night in and night out, but he’s going to impact winning at a high major level."

After making the Sweet 16 last season, Michigan will welcome back All-American Hunter Dickinson. Khayat is another promising addition to a program with high hopes for the 2022-23 campaign.