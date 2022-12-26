Look: NCAA Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Another week of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books.

On Monday, NCAA analyst Andy Katz updated his official college basketball rankings.

Here is the latest top 25 poll from the college basketball expert on Monday:

Purdue UConn Arizona Kansas UCLA Houston Arkansas Gonzaga Texas Baylor Tennessee Alabama Miami UNC Ohio State TCU Wisconsin Virginia Duke New Mexico USC Xavier Missouri Mississippi State Michigan State

You can view Andy Katz's full college basketball team rankings here.