Look: NCAA Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books.
On Monday, NCAA analyst Andy Katz updated his official college basketball rankings.
Here is the latest top 25 poll from the college basketball expert on Monday:
- Purdue
- UConn
- Arizona
- Kansas
- UCLA
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Gonzaga
- Texas
- Baylor
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Miami
- UNC
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Virginia
- Duke
- New Mexico
- USC
- Xavier
- Missouri
- Mississippi State
- Michigan State
You can view Andy Katz's full college basketball team rankings here.