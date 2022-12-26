Skip to main content
53
New Articles

Look: NCAA Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Purdue's basketball coach Matt Painter.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Another week of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books.

On Monday, NCAA analyst Andy Katz updated his official college basketball rankings.

Here is the latest top 25 poll from the college basketball expert on Monday:

  1. Purdue 
  2. UConn 
  3. Arizona 
  4. Kansas 
  5. UCLA 
  6. Houston 
  7. Arkansas 
  8. Gonzaga 
  9. Texas 
  10. Baylor
  11. Tennessee
  12. Alabama
  13. Miami
  14. UNC
  15. Ohio State
  16. TCU
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Virginia
  19. Duke
  20. New Mexico
  21. USC
  22. Xavier
  23. Missouri
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Michigan State

You can view Andy Katz's full college basketball team rankings here.