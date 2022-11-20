Look: Ohio State Basketball's Michigan Photo Is Going Viral

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The countdown has begun for Ohio State's huge football showdown against Michigan.

Ahead of next weekend's pivotal Big Ten bout, the Buckeyes' men's basketball squad showed solidarity. In Maui Jim Maui Invitational, they posted a photo of a basketball with some key alterations.

To avoid even the slightest reference to their rivals, the Buckeyes covered every "M" with an "X."

The hoops squad is also off to a great start. Ohio State has won all three games by more than 20 points, but the competition will get tougher in Hawaii.

The Buckeyes play No. 17 San Diego State on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. They'll either face Cincinnati or Arizona on Tuesday, and a date with Duke awaits after the tournament on Nov. 30.

Yet Ohio State's campus will devote most of its attention to the gridiron. The Buckeyes and Wolverines are each 11-0 ahead of Saturday's huge game at Ohio Stadium.

Along with avenging last year's loss, CJ Stroud and Co. can punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost certainly secure a College Football Playoff spot.