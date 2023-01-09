Look: Patrick McCaffery Has A Message For His Fans

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 16: Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in action against Kadary Richmond #0 of the Seton Hall Pirates during a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 16, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Iowa defeated Seton Hall 83-67. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Patrick McCaffery announced a leave of absence last week to address his mental health.

On Monday, the Iowa forward sent a message to Hawkeyes fans on Twitter.

"Have been off Twitter but wanted to come back and just thank everybody for their support," McCaffery wrote Monday. "It means the world to my family and I. I am taking this time to find peace, and will be back on the court with my brothers when I am ready."

He also noted that the "Hawks are hot." Iowa improved to 10-6 with back-to-back Big Ten victories over Indiana and Rutgers.

McCaffery averaged 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 14 games before stepping away from the team. The junior last played five minutes in Iowa's 83-79 loss to Penn State on New Year's Day.

Iowa released a statement on McCaffery's behalf last week in which he said his anxiety has "peaked" and affected his play.

"It's not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself," he wrote. "The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities."

The Hawkeyes play their next game against Michigan this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.