Look: Penny Hardaway Furious With 1 Reporter’s Question After Loss

On Thursday night, the Memphis Tigers fell to the SMU Mustangs by a final score of 71-62 to fall to 9-8 on the season.

Memphis got the season started on the right foot, winning its first five games. Unfortunately, things haven’t been great for the Tigers over the past two months, going just 4-8 over the last 12 games.

Thursday night’s loss was the third-straight for Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway appears to be feeling the pressure. Following the loss tonight, Hardaway had a blunt response to a reporter’s question.

The reporter asked Hardaway if he’s lost faith that he can get the job done. To put it nicely, the Memphis head coach was not very happy with the question.

“This media gets f***ed up sometimes when it comes to me,” he said. “We don’t have our full roster. Y’all know we don’t have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid f***ing questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do.”

Penny Hardaway's answer to if he can get the job done at Memphis. "Stop asking me stupid f***ing questions about if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do." pic.twitter.com/WA79u6Y7bc — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) January 21, 2022

At one point during the season, the Tigers sat at No. 9 in the nation. However, the last two months have told a completely different story for Penny Hardaway’s program.

It’s clear the frustrations of the past 12 games are getting to him.