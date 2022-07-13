Look: Photo Of College Basketball Coach's Yard Is Going Viral

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson doesn't mess around when it comes to lawn maintenance.

Earlier this week, Woodson's daughter, Mariah, posted a photo of him overlooking his lawn.

"My dad takes his yard so seriously," Maria wrote. "He won yard of the month in his neighborhood and hasn't stopped showing me pictures of the yard."

To be fair, Woodson's lawn does look really nice.

Here's the photo of Woodson's yard that's going viral this week:

Hoosiers fans are a bit jealous of how nice Woodson's yard looks.

"Now that is a damn fine lawn, particularly for July. I’m envious," one fan tweeted.

"Well, it's an incredible lawn," another fan wrote. "I don't blame him."

Woodson is getting ready for his second season as the head coach of Indiana's basketball program.

Last season, Woodson led the Hoosiers to a 21-14 record. They were ultimately eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament.