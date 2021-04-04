Look: Referee’s Reaction To Jalen Suggs’ Shot Is Going Viral

Just about everyone in the basketball world was energized from Jalen Suggs‘ incredible shot that sent Gonzaga to the national title game. But there was one person with a front-row seat to the shot that we didn’t really hear from: The referee.

As Suggs got the ball and took the shot, the referee held his hand up high in case the ball went through. When it did, he swung his arm forward in dramatic fashion and hoisted his two arms up to signal the successful three-pointer.

Usually actions like that might be frowned upon when it comes to referees. But for such an amazing shot in such an intense moment, some leeway should be allowed.

Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beating shot capped off a 93-90 overtime win for the Bulldogs over the UCLA Bruins. It may go down as one of the greatest games in college basketball history.

Despite being an 11-seed in their region, UCLA gave the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs everything they could handle in the first half, exchanging the lead like a ping pong ball and going into halftime down just 45-44.

It was the same story in the second half. Bruins guard Johnny Juzang led the way with some incredible shots en route to a game-leading 29 points.

But the five-star freshman for Gonzaga would not be denied and in overtime he was the hero of the day with that now-legendary three-pointer.

It was a special moment that almost anyone – no matter what kind of role they had on the basketball court – would be honored to be a part of.