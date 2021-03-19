Look: Sister Jean Reacts To Loyola-Chicago’s Win Over Georgia Tech

Earlier this afternoon, Sister Jean continued to steal the heart of the basketball world with a viral photo of her sitting alongside Butler’s mascot.

Ever since Loyola went on a magical Final Four run in 2018, team chaplain Sister Jean has been the heart and soul of the team. Fans all around the country fell in love with the then 98-year-old.

Now 101, Sister Jean is still living her best life. On Friday afternoon, she was in the building to watch her beloved Ramblers face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a first-round matchup.

Much like the magical run Loyola went on during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the Ramblers came to play this afternoon. After facing an early deficit, Loyola bounced back en route to a 71-60 win.

Here was Sister Jean’s reaction after the game.

Sister Jean celebrates Loyola advancing to the next round

Earlier this week, Sister Jean said she’s taking every precaution necessary to make sure she’s safe while watching the games.

“What they wanted to do was be sure that all the safety factors were taken into consideration,” Sister Jean said on a videoconference Tuesday, via ESPN. “Sometimes people who haven’t gone to the games or to the NCAA or even to March Madness, they’re not sure exactly what goes on there. Sometimes they think it’s like a teenage concert, where everybody’s going to surround me and might not have any breathing space.

“If I’m not supposed to go on the court, I’m not going to go. And I’m not going to cause any disturbance.”

Loyola faces off against Illinois in the Round of 32.