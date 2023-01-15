Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment

The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday.

On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.

Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter.

Many believe that Coach Cal went over the line here, with some suggesting he should face discipline.

"Calipari would never touch a male reporter like this, so why does he feel it’s acceptable with Holly Rowe?" one fan wrote.

"I see John Calipari pulled an Andrew Cuomo with Holly Rowe. Very inappropriate, paisan," one fan added.

"Yikes John Calipari," one fan added.

"If you’re a man thinking Calipari had a right to put his hands all over Holly Rowe because they are “friends” then you are part of the problem. If I was put my hands all over a male co-worker while we talked I’d be labeled a ho and gossip would spread. Hypocrisy astounds me," another fan wrote.

Should Coach Cal face discipline for what he did to Holly Rowe?