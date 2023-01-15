Look: Sports World Reacts To Baylor Cheerleaders Video

WACO, TX - MARCH 18: Cheerleaders for the Baylor Bears perform during a game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at the Ferrell Center on March 18, 2022 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Baylor's basketball program had quite a day earlier this week, when the power went out at the arena.

Photos and video of the power outage have gone viral on social media.

A video of the Baylor cheerleaders attempting to perform in the dark has been trending.

"STOP. IT KEEPS GETTING BETTER. we’re all just here in the dark and now they’ve trotted out the cheerleaders to literally dance in the dark. i cannot believe this," one fan wrote.

That's quite the sight.

"I mean, BYU was dancing in the dark on Thursday as well..." one fan wrote.

"ESPN is literally doing the play-by-play through a cellphone," another fan wrote.

"Oh god," one fan added.

Baylor ended up beating Oklahoma State following the power outage.