Look: Sports World Reacts To Jim Boeheim's Announcement

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 27: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange celebrates their 68 to 62 win over the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional Final at United Center on March 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim hears the "you should retire" talk.

But he's not planning on doing it.

Boeheim told ESPN on Saturday night that he will "probably" return for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season and beyond. He's 78 years old, but he's not planning on walking away anytime soon.

"I have no other plans. Listen, this has been the question of the day for 15 years. This isn't a new question. It's just the calendar going, 'Well, he's 78.' It's just the calendar. If it wasn't the calendar, if I was 65, no one would be saying anything. And I'm not going to retire just because it's the calendar. Anything can happen. Anything, literally. We'll just see what happens. I don't say anything because I don't know."

OK then...

"A Rolle Royce program being held hostage by a guy who thinks vying for 7-10 in the ACC every year is somehow not on him. The AD is in a tough position, he better not hand the keys over to guys who no one else wants as an HC," one fan wrote.

"NEVER RETIRE… PLEASE!" one fan added.

"Yeah, he’s 78. And he’s stuck in ways that aren’t working anymore. How can he bond with 18 year olds when he enrolled at Syracuse before both Kennedy brothers & MLK were assassinated?! 54 years at one job is far too long. If he hasn’t prepared his successor, he has failed," another fan wrote.

