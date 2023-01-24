Look: Sports World Reacts To Tyler Hansbrough Video

DETROIT - APRIL 06: Tyler Hansbrough #50 of the North Carolina Tar Heels stands on the court against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2009 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship game at Ford Field on April 6, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Armando Bacot passed Tyler Hansbrough as North Carolina's all-time leading rebounded on Saturday.

Hansbrough attended the game at Chapel Hill to pass the torch to Bacot, who has grabbed 1,221 boards in 119 games with the Tar Heels. Psycho T went on the court to congratulate the senior and pose for a photo.

"What a moment," a UNC fan wrote on Twitter. "Love it! Two of the best big men to ever play in Chapel Hill."

"Having more rebounds than Tyler Hansbrough is a crazy stat cause if Psycho T did nothing else, it was get a rebound," another fan commented.

However, the Hoops Twitter account tried to paint the moment in a more negative light, claiming Hansbrough looked "sick" to lose his record.

Some observers agreed and referenced John Wall's claims that he went to Kentucky instead of North Carolina because Hansbrough wouldn't talk to him as a recruit.

"He was definitely sick," a fan concurred.

"He look salty," another fan claimed. "I believe John Wall."

"John Wall wasn't lying," another fan claimed.

Hansbrough praised Bacot when speaking to Inside Carolina's Adam Smith about the achievement.

"Rebounding is hard work, and I’m happy for Armando," Hansbrough said. "I don't think you get rebounds without being tough, and if you’re going to hold the rebound record at UNC, you’ve got to be tough."

Some people may be trying too hard to decipher body-language cues that fit a preconceived narrative.