Look: There's 1 Perceived Favorite School For Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James took a big recruiting visit on Saturday night.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James was in the stands for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.

James, an Ohio native, brought his son, a class of 2023 prospect, to Ohio State for the game and a recruiting visit. The Buckeyes are believed to be among the contenders to land the four-star prospect.

One school is seen as the perceived favorite, though.

According to a prediction from On3, Oregon is actually the favorite to land Bronny James.

Oregon, of course, has the strong connection with Nike, which could play a role in Bronny's recruitment, considering the history with LeBron.

Still, schools like Ohio State should not be counted out of the recruitment.