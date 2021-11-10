The Spun

Look: This Fan Had An Embarrassing Moment During ESPN’s CBB Broadcast

Two basketballs ahead of the Final Four.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ESPN’s college basketball broadcasts sometimes have a fan or two that sit behind the announcing team acting goofy. But one fan’s efforts to get some attention resulted in a pretty embarrassing moment.

During yesterday’s Kentucky-Duke game at Madison Square Garden, one fan decided to show off while he was seated behind the announcers. As ESPN’s two commentators discussed the game, he decided to show the world how good he is at drinking what appeared to be an adult beverage.

The fan proceeded to try and slam a the drink, but had to take several breaks before finishing. He then lets off a visibly big burp and then spits up some of the froth.

ESPN’s broadcast team didn’t seem to notice the antics going on behind them. But the rest of the college basketball world did – and the reactions and replies have been hilarious.

“I remember my first tall boy,” one fan lamented.

“Did that kid just ralph on himself lol,” another fan joked.

“Dead on this nonsense that fans are doing in the background,” a third fan tweeted, but in Hebrew.

If that fan was looking for their few minutes of fame, they definitely got it. Just not in the way they probably intended.

As for the game, Duke went on to win 79-71 thanks to a 25-point performance from freshman Trevor Keels.

Hopefully that fan enjoyed the game more than his little beer stunt.

