Look: Women's College Basketball Team Agrees To Record NIL Deal

LUBBOCK, TX - FEBRUARY 24: General view of ESPN's College Game Day prior to the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks on February 24, 2018 at United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

Texas Tech women's basketball is making headlines this week due to a historic NIL deal.

An NIL marketing agency called Level 13 has agreed to a deal with the Lady Red Raiders that'll pay each player on the roster $25,000.

According to Front Office Sports, this is the largest NIL deal of its kind for a women's basketball team.

Level 13 released a statement on this historic deal with Texas Tech.

"We are proud to announce that Level 13 Agency has committed $25,000.00 per Lady Raider in the Women's Basketball Locker Room! We see you, we hear you, and we support you ladies," the agency said.

As part of this deal, the Texas Tech women's basketball team is expected to conduct community service and charity work around Lubbock.

Hopefully, this deal involving Level 13 and Texas Tech wil lead to bigger and better opportunities for women's basketball teams.