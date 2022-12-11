Look: Yale Coach's Comment On Kentucky Is Going Viral

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Rupp Arena during the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Boston University Terriers on November 30, 2010 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Yale gave Kentucky a tough fight Saturday before ultimately suffering to a 69-59 loss at Rupp Arena.

The Ivy League team ultimately had no answers for Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half. After the game, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Yale head coach James Jones said they couldn't stop the big man.

"He's just a big, strong player down there," Jones said. "We were trying to almost foul him down there and have them take the ball out of bounds because we just couldn't guard him one on one. That sealed our doom."

When asked how his program stayed competitive against a formidable program like Kentucky, Jones recalled a 1996 movie that also seemed to feature a mismatch.

"Did you see Space Jam? Michael Jordan had the secret sauce," he said. "Listen, we have 18- to 22-year-old kids, and we do our best to try and coach them and put them in the right places to be successful. I've been very fortunate ... There aren't any better kids on the planet on a basketball team."

Jones might need a Space Jam refresher. Jordan shared his secret stuff with the Tune Squad at halftime. Perhaps Jones thought His Airness gave the Looney Tunes a liquid other than water to fuel an improbable comeback win over the Monstars.

Unfortunately for Jones, his secret stuff wasn't strong enough to upset Kentucky.

Tschiebwe instead got stronger as the game progressed. The 6-foot-9, 260-pound star has looked like a Monstar early in his senior season, posting 16.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Considering they didn't have Jordan (or Bill Murray) leading a rally, the Bulldogs put up a commendable effort.