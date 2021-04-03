Loyola Chicago Reportedly Finds Replacement For Porter Moser

With some big news in the college basketball world on Friday, Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser left the program to take the newly-opened head job at Oklahoma.

Just one day later, the Ramblers have reportedly found their new man.

According to reports from Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch, Loyola has gone with the in-house route and hired four-year assistant coach Drew Valentine.

Drew Valentine will be the next head basketball coach at Loyola Chicago, I’m told. Valentine, who turns 30 in May, is a former Lansing Sexton star, Oakland University standout and MSU graduate manager. He spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Ramblers. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) April 3, 2021

With this hire, Valentine, who turns 30 in May, becomes the youngest coach in Division 1 college basketball.

Prior to his assistant job with the Ramblers, Valentine spent four seasons as a standout player for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in Auburn Hills, Michigan (2009-13). After his playing days came to a close, the prospective coach joined Tom Izzo‘s Michigan State staff as a graduate manager — working with his brother and former Spartan star/current Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine.

While Porter Moser is no longer with the Loyola Chicago program, the former head coach likely approves of his replacement decision.

“Drew has a great coaching pedigree with his father being a coach and then working under two of the best coaches in the game in Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe,” Moser said, via the team’s official website. “Drew is a winner and has played a key role with successful programs, helping Oakland to the NCAA Tournament as a player and then assisting with Michigan State’s run to the Final Four. He made an immediate impact at Oakland and helped elevate that program into a perennial top team in the Horizon League. Drew is a high-energy individual and is a rising star in this profession.”

Valentine’s first season with the Ramblers saw the team reach the Final Four with an incredible Cinderella run in 2018. Making another improbable run this season, the underdog school notched wins over No. 9 seed Georgia Tech and No. 1 seed Illinois to make the Sweet Sixteen.

Present for both of these tournament runs, Valentine will look to continue Loyola’s winning culture in 2021.