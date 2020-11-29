Back in the early 1990s, Loyola Marymount basketball was known for its incredible high-scoring offense under head coach Paul Westhead, with All-Americans Hank Gathers and Bo Kimble leading the way. This year, the Lions may not score 110 points per game, but they do have one very notable player in forward Keli Leaupepe, and his incredible hair.

The Lions are playing in their second game of the season tonight. Leaupepe went for 12 points and five rebounds in a dramatic season opening win against Southern Utah. Jalin Anderson hit a buzzer beater to lead the Lions to an 85-83 win.

Tonight’s game didn’t go quite as well. Against Big Ten team Minnesota, the Lions fell to the Gophers, 88-73. They were pretty competitive overall, and it was a decent performance under first year head coach Stan Johnson, a former Marquette assistant.

If for no other reason, it has been a good game for LMU because it has introduced Keli Leaupepe to a bigger audience. The Australia product has a truly incredible head of hair.

He was a solid roleplayer for Loyola Marymount last year, averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in just over 21 minutes per game. He’s also a solid 38-percent from three-point range.

He scored 12 off the bench for the Lions today, hitting 5-of-7 shots from the floor and 2-of-3 three-pointers. He did foul out of the game though.

Keli Leaupepe is the hero we need and deserve. If Steven Adams and Anthony Mason shared a nephew, he's it. Loyola Marymount has a star with amazing hair. pic.twitter.com/Xy8EDTxlp3 — Derrick Pearson (@derrickpearson) November 29, 2020

Couldn't agree more with @BenBrust… Loving Keli Leaupepe's game, hair, overall court presence in this Minnesota vs. @lmulionsmbb matchup. Electric pic.twitter.com/CB9hk8Shyl — Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) November 28, 2020

I like that #34 for LMU brought his hockey hair to play the #Gophers. — Katie Aune (@katieaune) November 29, 2020

We can only hope that LMU can make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1990 and really take him onto a grand stage, assuming there’s an NCAA Tournament to be played in the spring.