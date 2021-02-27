The Hoosiers suffered another excruciating loss on Saturday, leading to speculation this could be Archie Miller‘s final season with Indiana basketball.

It wasn’t so much that Indiana simply lost to No. 3 Michigan 73-57 on Saturday, it was how it took place. Once the Wolverines picked up the pace and started pulling away in the second half, the Hoosiers lost focus and became disinterested in competing. Obviously, that sort of culture reflects back to Miller.

Indiana basically gave up on that entire possession. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) February 27, 2021

Just a week ago, the Hoosiers were fighting for an at-large bid in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and appeared to have a good chance of getting in. Fast forward to Saturday, Indiana has lost three straight, dropping its overall record to 12-12 with a 7-10 conference showing. It’s safe to assume the program’s March Madness hopes are dashed, barring a Big Ten Tournament run.

It’s time to start questioning whether Miller is good for the future of Indiana basketball. The Hoosiers haven’t made the NCAA Tournament once during Miller’s tenure with the program.

I don’t know who is going to be coaching Indiana next year but it sure doesn’t seem like it will be Archie Miller. — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) February 27, 2021

Indiana’s Archie Miller-coached teams have never been terrible, they just haven’t been anything special, and that’s the problem. The Hoosiers built a basketball identity with their culture of toughness. They’ve been passive throughout Miller’s time with the program.

One obstacle Indiana will face if it wants to part ways with Miller is his reported $10 million buyout. In the midst of the pandemic and financial hardships universities are facing this and last year, it’s going to be difficult justifying paying such a high buyout price tag.

Chances are Miller returns with the Hoosiers for at least one more season. It could be his last if Indiana can’t get things turned around. The clock is definitely ticking.