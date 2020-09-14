Major College Basketball Early Season Tournament Has Reportedly Been Moved

The Battle 4 Atlantis early-season college basketball tournament will not be taking place in the Bahamas as is usually does.

According to college football insider Jon Rothstein, the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota instead. Dates for the tournament are yet to be determined. However, it usually takes place in the final week of November.

This year’s field in the Battle 4 Atlantis will consist of Creighton, Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State. There’s little doubt which team (*cough Duke cough*) will be favored in that one.

The Battle 4 Atlantis is the richest early-season tournament, awarding a $2 million prize to the winner. But it has gained more significance in recent years.

The 2017 and 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis winners, Villanova and Virginia, both went on to win the NCAA Tournament. Michigan won last year’s edition, but never got a chance to extend the streak.

Other teams have gone on to make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. 2014 winner Wisconsin made it to the Tournament Final, 2015 winner Syracuse reached the Final Four, 2012 winner Duke made the Elite Eight, and 2016 winner Baylor made the Sweet 16.

The 2020-21 college basketball season is going to be unlike any other (not to say that last year’s wasn’t). But it will be nice to see some of the traditional early-season tournaments continuing.

Who will win the 2020 tournament?