NCAA President Mark Emmert Is Taking A Pay Cut

At times, NCAA President Mark Emmert seems allergic to positive press. He is making a pretty laudable move amid the current public health crisis, this his credit.

Weeks ago, the organization had to make the unprecedented decision to outright cancel the NCAA Tournament. That is a huge financial blow to the NCAA itself, and obviously the schools that participate in March Madness. The NCAA had planned to distribute a total of $600 million to schools. Now, that number is down to $225 million.

Obviously, purse strings in Indianapolis are tightening a bit. Mark Emmert is not immune from it. In a move similar to the one made the NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the most popular sports league leader in the country, Emmert and other NCAA executives are taking a 20-percent pay cut amid the crisis.

Per 247Sports, the most recent available federal tax records show that Emmert made $2.1 million in 2017. Based on that, it looks like he’s out at least $420,000 this year. Other members of his cabinet will also take 10-percent cuts.

Not every business or organization impacted is able to stay afloat through this situation. The NCAA says it was prepared for something this catastrophic.

From 247, on the other ways it is handling the major gap in payouts:

The release said that of the $225 million set to be distributed, $50 million is coming from NCAA reserves. The NCAA also made it known that its $270 million event cancellation insurance policy and those proceeds will be used to pay off a line of credit that will cover the remaining distribution within 12 months. The NCAA said that being in this position is something it was prepared for. “The Association has prepared for a financially catastrophic event like the one we face now,” (Ohio State president Michael) Drake said. “While we certainly have challenges ahead, we would be in a far worse position had it not been for this long-standing, forward-focused planning.”

Hopefully we get things under control to mitigate the fallout entering football season in the fall, and don’t have to deal with a situation like this for a long, long time.