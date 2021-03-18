Mark Few Uses 1 Word To Describe Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament Mindset

The Gonzaga Bulldogs aren’t just chasing a championship this season, they’re pursuing perfection. Mark Few‘s squad enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament with a perfect 26-0 record.

Gonzaga flexed its muscles throughout this season, taking down top-tier opponents like BYU, Iowa, Kansas, Virginia, West Virginia.

With the tournament about to begin later today, Few was on FS1’s The Herd to discuss the Bulldogs’ mindset for this March. He made it clear that his players will not look past any team.

“We’re going into this tournament as aggressive as we can possibly be,” Few told Colin Cowherd. “We’re not buying the hype of Gonzaga or the field. That isn’t who we are. There are some really, really good teams out there that I’ve seen a lot of and have been so impressed with.”

"We're going into this tournament as aggressive as we can possibly be. We're not buying the hype of Gonzaga or the field. That isn't who we are."@ZagMBB HC Mark Few joins us ahead of the NCAA tournament: pic.twitter.com/TowyFZ2eSZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 18, 2021

One of the main reasons that Gonzaga has been so dominant this season is because all five of its starters can lead the team in scoring on any given night. Joel Ayayi, Andrew Nembhard, Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme can all impact a game in a multitude of ways.

It won’t be easy getting through the West Region, but the Bulldogs have to be the odds-on favorites to win the tournament this year.

Gonzaga will begin its NCAA Tournament run on Saturday night, as it’ll face the winner of tonight’s game between Appalachian State and Norfolk State.