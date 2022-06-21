Master P's Son Is Joining Major College Basketball Program

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Master P performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage) Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, plans to join Louisville's basketball team as a walk-on.

According to On3's Matt Zenith, Miller will attempt to make the roster of his third school. The guard started the 2021-22 season at Tennessee State before transferring to Xavier, where he never played.

Miller scored 12 points in six games for the Blue Raiders before getting shut down with a hip injury. Master P said the school's lack of medical resources led to an improper diagnosis that nearly jeopardized his son's career.

"We've got a great program at Tennessee State, we've got great people, we loved the culture, we just don't have enough trainers," Master P told The Tennessean's Mike Organ in December. "We don't have enough medical people to take care of what needs to be taken care of. We don't have the technology that the Dukes and all these major universities have. An injury like this could have been prevented."

Miller committed to Xavier as a walk-on in January, but he re-entered the transfer portal last month.

Before commencing his collegiate career, Miller signed a $2 million endorsement deal. Per On3, he has the 17th-highest NIL valuation ($112,000) among all college basketball players.