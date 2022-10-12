Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 19: Hunter Dickinson #1 and Eli Brooks #55 of the Michigan Wolverines react after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 76-68 during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter.

During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State.

"I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever going to like me," Dickinson said. "So why even try? I'd rather they hate me than be average. ... I enjoy making fun of the little brother and Ohio State."

The basketball star has used football as a vessel for trash talk. He posted a box score of Michigan's Week 2 win over Washington right after the Huskies beat the Spartans the following Saturday. Dickinson also mocked the Buckeyes after opening the season with a 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

He even managed to take a shot at MSU while explaining why he takes shots at them. The Spartans may remember that "little brother" dig when they first meet this season on January 7.

Dickinson tallied 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last year. The 7-foot-1 big man explained why he's returning for his junior year after leading Michigan to the Sweet 16.

"I gave it some thought, and I just felt like I wasn't done with college yet," he said. "There's more for me to do, and more to experience out here."

Michigan begins the 2022-23 season on November 7.