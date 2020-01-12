Michigan State has been on a roll lately, but even the No. 8 Spartans aren’t immune to the death trap that is a road game in the Big Ten this season.

Tom Izzo’s team was blown out by Purdue this afternoon. Michigan State had won eight straight games heading into today’s contest.

The Boilermakers won in crushing fashion, 71-42.

This is the first Big Ten loss of the season for the Spartans, who drop to 13-4, 5-1 in the conference, following the defeat.

Purdue, meanwhile, improves to 10-7, 3-3 in the conference.

Death. Taxes. Matt Painter. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 12, 2020

It’s been nearly impossible to win a road game in the Big Ten so far this season. Eleven of the conference’s 14 teams have either two or three losses in the conference.