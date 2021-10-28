Puma got back into the basketball world in a big way back in 2018, signing many of the NBA Draft’s top prospects that year. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III, the top two picks in that year’s draft, signed with the sneaker company, as did Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith. Fast forward to 2021, and Puma is taking advantage of the new NIL rules, inking a deal with top prospect Mikey Williams.

Williams is one of the elite players in the 2023 recruiting class, and one whose next steps remain very unclear. 247Sports ranks the Charlotte native as a five-star, and No. 13 overall in the class per the composite ranking system.

He’s still weighing whether to play college ball, or take one of the other opportunities that have opened up for top prospect in recent years. Between various overseas professional leagues, the G-League, and other organizations like Overtime Elite, there are many pathways to the NBA that Williams can take. He’s also considering a number of college programs, which could be complicated by today’s Puma news.

Williams is believed to be the first high school prospect to sign a shoe deal during the NIL era. It is big news for him personally, though it could lead to complications if he signs with a Nike or Adidas school. To get a talent like Williams, I have to imagine most would figure out a way to work through it.

High school basketball star Mikey Williams has signed an endorsement deal with Puma https://t.co/6SsFC1cZkw — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 28, 2021

The trailer is here. Welcome to the fam Mikey Williams @619PRESIDENTIAL 🐾 NOT. YET. RATED. pic.twitter.com/JPdr6g0ji4 — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) October 28, 2021

Back in July 2020, Williams named an interesting Top 10, with Kansas, USC, Memphis, Arizona State, and San Diego State joined by five HBCU programs: Alabama State, Hampton, North Carolina Central, Tennessee State, and Texas Southern. 247’s crystal ball actually gives NCCU a fair chance to land him, after he lauded friend Makur Maker for picking Howard.

He’d be a true game changer for any of those programs.

5-star, 17-year old basketball star Mikey Williams has signed a multi-year deal with Puma. It’s the first big shoe deal done in the NIL era that won’t compromise eligibility. Sets up first potential clash if he plays college ball with competing shoe company sponsoring team. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2021

This is not Mikey Williams’ first big NIL-era deal, either. Over the summer, he signed an endorsement deal with Excel Sports Management that, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, is expected to generate millions.

