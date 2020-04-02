Naismith College Basketball Coach Of The Year Announced

Although the 2019-20 college basketball season was cut short, it doesn’t mean we can’t honor those who performed at the highest level. On Thursday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the Men’s College Coach of the Year.

This year’s award goes to Dayton head coach Anthony Grant. In his third season with the Flyers, he led the program to an incredible 29-2 record.

Dayton was well on its way to being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but unfortunately health concerns stopped March Madness this year. Shortly after winning the award, Grant shared his thoughts on this season.

“I would like to thank the Atlanta Tip-Off Club and the Naismith committee for this tremendous honor. I would also like to offer my congratulations to the other finalists on their outstanding seasons,” Grant said in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful for the commitment, dedication and sacrifices of our players, coaches, and support staff to help make this past season so special and this award possible.

Another honor for Anthony Grant! Congrats to the @DaytonMBB head coach on earning the @NaismithTrophy Coach of the Year!

Grant has a 64-31 record in three seasons as the head coach of the Flyers.

Dayton is losing its best player from this past season, Obi Toppin, to the 2020 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the Flyers should compete in the Atlantic 10 Conference as long as Grant is leading the Flyers.

Congratulations to Coach Grant on an outstanding season at Dayton.