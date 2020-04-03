The Spun

Naismith College Basketball Player Of The Year Announced

Dayton's Obi Toppin flexes after a big play.DAYTON, OH - MARCH 07: Obi Toppin #1 of the Dayton Flyers reacts after a dunk in the second half of a game against the George Washington Colonials at UD Arena on March 7, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton defeated George Washington 76-51. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Last month, Dayton superstar Obi Toppin was named the Associated Press National Player of the Year. Well, it appears the high-flying forward isn’t done adding awards to his resume.

Toppin had a phenomenal season with the Flyers, averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. His contributions on the court led Dayton to a 29-2 overall record and chance at one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament – if it didn’t get canceled.

On Thursday, Dayton head coach Anthony Grant was named  Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year. Fast forward a day later, and Toppin was named the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year.

It’s only fitting that Toppin won the most prestigious award in college hoops. Not only did his breakout season come out of nowhere, he was the most electrifying player in the country.

Toppin recently declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Most projections have Toppin going inside the top five. Leaving behind two years of eligibility is tough, but it’s the right decision for the Dayton star.

Dayton might not be able to recapture the magic it had this past season now that Toppin is gone, but the fan base will always remember this season.

Congratulations to Toppin on being named the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year.

