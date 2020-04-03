Last month, Dayton superstar Obi Toppin was named the Associated Press National Player of the Year. Well, it appears the high-flying forward isn’t done adding awards to his resume.

Toppin had a phenomenal season with the Flyers, averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. His contributions on the court led Dayton to a 29-2 overall record and chance at one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament – if it didn’t get canceled.

On Thursday, Dayton head coach Anthony Grant was named Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year. Fast forward a day later, and Toppin was named the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year.

It’s only fitting that Toppin won the most prestigious award in college hoops. Not only did his breakout season come out of nowhere, he was the most electrifying player in the country.

✈️Congratulations to @obitoppin1 for taking home the 2020 @CitizenWatchUS Naismith Men’s Player of the Year on @CBSSportsHQ! The 1st @DaytonMBB player named ⁦@A10MBB⁩ Conference POY + only 1️⃣ to avg 20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg & 63.3% FTF #Naismith2020 I #JoinTheFight 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gXPFM7vbwb — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) April 3, 2020

Toppin recently declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Most projections have Toppin going inside the top five. Leaving behind two years of eligibility is tough, but it’s the right decision for the Dayton star.

Dayton might not be able to recapture the magic it had this past season now that Toppin is gone, but the fan base will always remember this season.

Congratulations to Toppin on being named the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year.