NCAA Announces New Rule To Combat Flopping In College Basketball

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

If a player flops in college basketball games this upcoming season, he is going to pay the price.

The NCAA has passed a rule which will allow men's basketball officials to issue a Class B technical foul to players who fake fouls.

"The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved allowing men's basketball officials to assess Class B technical fouls to players who fake being fouled, beginning in the 2022-23 season," the NCAA announced.

"If a player is called for flopping, the opposing team would shoot one free throw. Previously, officials would issue a warning before assessing a technical foul in subsequent incidents judged to be flopping."

This, essentially, will remove the process of players receiving a warning for flopping. Instead, players will immediately receive a technical foul for flopping.

At that point, the opposing team will shoot a free throw.

What do you think about college basketball's newest rule change?