The past two months have been brutal for the sports world, especially NCAA student-athletes. Every sport that was part of the spring curriculum was canceled due to worldwide health concerns.

Although the NCAA has entered unchartered territory, the higher-ups have done an excellent job handling this situation. In fact, they recently made a massive change to their academic standards for college freshmen.

“Given the unprecedented events during Spring/Summer 2020 due to COVID-19, the NCAA Eligibility Center has partnered with the NCAA membership to identify the following adjustments to the initial-eligibility certification process,” the NCAA said.

Since high school students cannot take the ACT or SAT because of the current pandemic, the organization has changed its rules. Athletes that will graduate from high school this spring or summer need to meet core course requirements and have a GPA of 2.3 or higher.

Important ruling from the NCAA today. High school athletes with a spring or summer 2020 graduation date who want to play at the NCAA level need only meet core course requirements and have a 2.3 GPA. No need to take the ACT or SAT. pic.twitter.com/CrnmJoSskl — Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 17, 2020

The NCAA had no other choice when you consider the fact that standardized tests are not being administered at this time.

Despite all the criticism the organization has received in years past, the public has appreciated its recent efforts. This includes the NCAA’s decision to grant spring student-athletes another year of eligibility.

It’ll be interesting to see if this change to the initial-eligibility process inspires students to reclassify.

