NCAA Considering Significant Rule Change For 2021-22 CBB Season

Flopping in basketball at almost every level has been an issue for the sport for decades. But the advent of instant replay has made it easier than ever to catch players doing it.

Now it appears that the NCAA is going to start cracking down harder on flopping in college basketball. On Friday the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee recommended that officials start assessing technical fouls to players who fake being fouled.

“Under this proposal, officials would no longer issue a warning on the first occurrence when they judge that a player is faking being fouled,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Instead, officials would assess a Class B technical foul to the player each time they judge a player is embellishing being contacted, and the opposing team would receive one free-throw shot. The player whistled for feigning a foul would not be assessed a personal foul.”

The recommendation is only in a proposal phase right now, but would be effective for the 2021-22 season if passed. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel will discuss potentially adding the rule this June.

The NCAA most recently addressed the flopping issue as a rule in 2019. Under the rules introduced that year, officials would issue a warning before assessing technical fouls.

But under the new rules, officials won’t wait to start assessing them. If a player is caught flopping, it will be an immediate technical foul.

There is still some red tape that the NCAA needs to go through to make this change official. But by the looks of things, the crackdown on flopping is going to be a lot tougher moving forward.