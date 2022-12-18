NCAA Getting Crushed For Controversial Eligibility Ruling

DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 05: A Nike brand basketball with the Duke logo is seen prior to the game between the St. Francis (Pa) Red Flash and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 5, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Lance King/Getty Images

The NCAA denied Manhattan transfer Jose Perez's waiver request to play for West Virginia this season.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Friday that the NCAA won't allow Perez to transfer despite Manhattan firing head coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the season started.

However, they granted the senior an extra year of eligibility.

Perez called the decision "crazy," adding he "put my blood sweat tears into that college" that fired Masiello, who "took me in as his son."

Perez isn't the only one disappointed in the NCAA's decision. Stadium's Jeff Goodman called the ruling "utterly ridiculous." West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. told the NCAA to "free my dawg."

Perez led the Jaspers with 18.9 points per game last season. He called Masiello's firing "a joke" in October.

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, a Manhattan spokesperson said the school complied with all required transfer forms and did not oppose Perez's request. However, Perez seemed to question that assertion when asking who gave Borzello that information.