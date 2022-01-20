Breaking: NCAA Member Schools Have Ratified New Constitution

On Thursday, NCAA member schools voted to ratify a new constitution that will give more power to schools and conferences.

This constitution was the main priority for the NCAA’s annual convention. NCAA member schools were so in favor of this constitution that the voting was 801-195.

NCAA president Mark Emmert referred to this new constitution as a “declaration of independence” that will allow each of the three divisions to govern itself.

A constitution like this is expected to “reduce college sports’ exposure to legal challenges,” per The Associated Press.

BREAKING: NCAA member schools overwhelmingly ratify a new, pared-down constitution that paves the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports and will hand more power to schools and conferences. by @ralphdrussoap https://t.co/AAHrvgWaPF — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 20, 2022

As for student-athlete compensation, it turns out this constitution addresses that topic.

“Student-athletes may not be compensated by a member institution for participating in a sport, but may receive educational and other benefits in accordance with guidelines established by their NCAA division,” the constitution states.

The NCAA doesn’t want to treat its student-athletes like employees, that’s for sure. That being said, the NCAA is entering a new era with players profiting off their names, images and likenesses.

We’ll find out soon enough if this constitution is a step in the right direction.