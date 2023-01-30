NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
The NCAA has updated its latest college basketball rankings on Monday morning.
We're now three full months into the 2022-23 college basketball season, with the 2023 NCAA Tournament only a little more than a month away at this point.
On Monday morning, the NCAA released its latest top 25 rankings.
- Purdue
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Kansas State
- Kansas
- Baylor
- Iowa State
- Indiana
- Houston
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Texas
- TCU
- Virginia
- Gonzaga
- Marquette
- Xavier
- UNC
- Saint Mary's
- Creighton
- Illinois
- Providence
- Michigan State
- USC
- Clemson
The official college basketball top 25 rankings will be out later on Monday afternoon.