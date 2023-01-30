NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - JANUARY 22: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots a free throw during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The NCAA has updated its latest college basketball rankings on Monday morning.

We're now three full months into the 2022-23 college basketball season, with the 2023 NCAA Tournament only a little more than a month away at this point.

On Monday morning, the NCAA released its latest top 25 rankings.

Purdue Tennessee Alabama Kansas State Kansas Baylor Iowa State Indiana Houston Arizona UCLA Texas TCU Virginia Gonzaga Marquette Xavier UNC Saint Mary's Creighton Illinois Providence Michigan State USC Clemson

The official college basketball top 25 rankings will be out later on Monday afternoon.