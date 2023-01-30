Skip to main content
67
New Articles

NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Maryland guard Jahmir Young at Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - JANUARY 22: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots a free throw during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The NCAA has updated its latest college basketball rankings on Monday morning.

We're now three full months into the 2022-23 college basketball season, with the 2023 NCAA Tournament only a little more than a month away at this point.

On Monday morning, the NCAA released its latest top 25 rankings. 

  1.  Purdue 
  2. Tennessee 
  3. Alabama 
  4. Kansas State 
  5. Kansas 
  6. Baylor 
  7. Iowa State 
  8. Indiana 
  9. Houston 
  10. Arizona 
  11. UCLA
  12. Texas
  13. TCU
  14. Virginia
  15. Gonzaga
  16. Marquette
  17. Xavier
  18. UNC
  19. Saint Mary's
  20. Creighton
  21. Illinois
  22. Providence
  23. Michigan State
  24. USC
  25. Clemson

The official college basketball top 25 rankings will be out later on Monday afternoon.