NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.

On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings.

There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.

Here's the latest top 25 from Katz and the NCAA:

Purdue UConn Arizona Kansas UCLA Houston Arkansas Virginia Duke Gonzaga Texas Baylor Tennessee Alabama Miami UNC TCU Arizona State Ohio State Mississippi State Wisconsin New Mexico USC Virginia Tech Marquette

With January right around the corner, March Madness will be here before you know it.

The college basketball season is beginning to really heat up.