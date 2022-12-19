NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.
On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings.
There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
Here's the latest top 25 from Katz and the NCAA:
- Purdue
- UConn
- Arizona
- Kansas
- UCLA
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Virginia
- Duke
- Gonzaga
- Texas
- Baylor
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Miami
- UNC
- TCU
- Arizona State
- Ohio State
- Mississippi State
- Wisconsin
- New Mexico
- USC
- Virginia Tech
- Marquette
With January right around the corner, March Madness will be here before you know it.
The college basketball season is beginning to really heat up.