NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 17: The UCLA Bruins cheerleaders cheer on their team against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.

On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings.

There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape. 

Here's the latest top 25 from Katz and the NCAA:

  1. Purdue
  2. UConn
  3. Arizona
  4. Kansas
  5. UCLA
  6. Houston
  7. Arkansas
  8. Virginia
  9. Duke
  10. Gonzaga
  11. Texas
  12. Baylor
  13. Tennessee
  14. Alabama
  15. Miami
  16. UNC
  17. TCU
  18. Arizona State
  19. Ohio State
  20. Mississippi State
  21. Wisconsin
  22. New Mexico
  23. USC
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Marquette

With January right around the corner, March Madness will be here before you know it.

The college basketball season is beginning to really heat up.