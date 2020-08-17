NCAA Releases Statement On Plan For College Basketball

In some ways, college football seemed to be caught off-guard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s hoping that things will be different for college basketball.

One has to hope that seeing how much the virus caused chaos for football this summer has compelled the NCAA to develop a detailed plan for hoops. The organization released a brief update on its college basketball plan today.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt issued a statement Monday afternoon. In it, he said potential contingency plans are already being discussed.

“As we prepare for the 2020-21 college basketball season, we have exercised patience and discipline in monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and making decisions regarding the season,” Gavitt said. “We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date.”

As for the next important bench mark for college basketball, Gavitt said it could come in about one month’s time.

“By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic,” Gavitt said.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt’s statement on preparation for 2020-21 basketball season: https://t.co/6gFVbufDfH pic.twitter.com/mTrKFyC9S6 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 17, 2020

Simply put, there must be some type of college basketball season. The sport took a major hit this year when March Madness was canceled; it can ill afford a similar blow in 2021.

The ultimate goal of Gavitt and the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball committees must be to ensure there is some sort of NCAA Tournament. Any scheduling alterations or health protocols that will be implemented must be done with that ultimate goal in mind.