NCAA Shares How Many Individuals Have Tested Positive So Far

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is two days away from starting. Obviously, we’re all hoping there are no major issues involving COVID-19 during the event.

On Tuesday, the NCAA held a media briefing, during which it provided updated info on the ongoing COVID-19 intake testing. Currently, 67 of the 68 participating teams have arrived in Indianapolis, with Virginia being the lone holdover as the Cavaliers clear up their COVID situation.

Of the 2,300 tests of Tier 1, 2 and 3 individuals from the 67 programs, five came back positive, per NCAA release.

The NCAA won’t disclose who tested positive, but there’s no guarantees that any of the five are players and coaches, as each member of a school’s traveling party is tested.

As it stands, we know at least one of the five positives came from Georgia Tech’s traveling party, as head coach Josh Pastner confirmed as much earlier today.

Josh Pastner told reporters that one member of Georgia Tech's travel party tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available to participate in the NCAA Tournament this weekend. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 16, 2021

In addition, the NCAA acknowledged reports that six officials have been sent home from Indy due to one positive COVID test and ensuing contact tracing.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the six officials are Ted Valentine, Roger Ayers, John Higgins, John Gaffney, Kipp Kissinger and Ray Natili.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday night with the “First Four” games.