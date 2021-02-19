NCAA Makes Decision On Fan Attendance At NCAA Tournament

Last year, the NCAA had to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus. It was a crushing blow to the sports world that quickly turned ‘March Madness’ into ‘March Sadness.’ Fortunately for college basketball fans, better days are ahead.

The NCAA will host a 2021 tournament this year, but obviously things will be a tad different because of the pandemic. For starters, the entire tournament will be played in Central Indiana.

Although the days of having packed crowds for NCAA games are temporarily over, there will actually be fans in attendance for this year’s tournament.

On Friday, the NCAA announced that it will allow up to 25 percent capacity with physical distancing for all rounds of the tournament. Fans must wear a face covering during the game, as there will be additional safety measures in place at each venue.

🚨 ATTENDANCE UPDATE! 🚨 NCAA to allow limited fan attendance at DI MBB NCAA Tournament! #MarchMadness

👉 https://t.co/YFlndZLyxY pic.twitter.com/M3QzsYXvcn — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 19, 2021

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, released a statement on this decision. As you’d expect, he’s happy to welcome fans at this year’s event.

“This year’s tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won’t be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament,” Gavitt said. “After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.”

Information regarding ticket sales for the NCAA tournament will be available after March 1.

[NCAA]