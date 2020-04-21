NCAA Reportedly Spent Money It Had Saved For Canceled March Madness

The NCAA had $500 million in reserves, in the event that the NCAA Tournament, which makes it the majority of its revenue, would be canceled. Five years ago, the organization decided to start and spend that money.

According to a new report by The Washington Post, the NCAA spent a decade building those reserves. It had half a billion available in the event that it could not hold March Madness, which was expected to allow it to give $600 million to its member schools. Instead, after collecting on its insurance policy, the NCAA took in $270 million and distributed $225 million, a big hit to schools banking on that tournament money.

The NCAA didn’t have a pandemic in mind when it began stockpiling that money. As it turns out, the reason for the savings wound up being the reason that the organization made the pretty asinine decision to spend it. As momentum continues to build behind players’ rights and compensation, the NCAA was worried that players could protest and shut down a tournament themselves.

“A pandemic wasn’t on our mind,” a former NCAA employee told The Washington Post. “It was more … might student-athletes at one point say, ‘We don’t want to play,’ and then what happens?”

Rather than continue to build those reserves, Power Five athletic directors began to get nervous that having that kind of money on hand invited more lawsuits on behalf of the players. Among those pushing the idea was Notre Dame’s Jack Swarbrick.

But in 2015, as the NCAA and the wealthier football conferences felt rising pressure from antitrust lawsuits filed by thousands of current and former athletes, Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick was among some college sports power brokers who argued the cash reserves were enticing lawyers to sue, former NCAA employees said. “Jack said: ‘You’re just inviting lawsuits. You create a pile of money; plaintiffs’ lawyers come after it,’ ” one former NCAA employee said. Swarbrick declined an interview request. In an emailed statement, he said he didn’t recall making those remarks but agreed with them. “I agree with the sentiment,” Swarbrick wrote. “The decision was vetted by NCAA members and endorsed by the board. They made the right call at the time. No, the NCAA didn’t foresee covid-19, nor 9/11 for that matter.”

Both a former NCAA employee and one of the lawyers who has led the efforts against the NCAA called that notion ridiculous.

“They thought it was bait. … My thought all along is that’s bulls—,” the former employee said. “Any organization that makes more than $1 billion every year is always going to be a target for lawsuits. … Another half a billion in reserves isn’t going to make a difference.” […] “The word ‘absurd’ seems entirely appropriate,” said Jeffrey Kessler, co-executive chairman of the international law firm Winston & Strawn. “This just sounds like frankly another NCAA fabrication to justify an action that didn’t make any sense and now exposes them in the face of this pandemic.” “I never looked at the NCAA’s savings balance sheet in any of the cases that I’ve brought against them,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Seattle-based Hagens Berman law firm. “When you have billions of dollars flowing into the NCAA and all of these conferences every year, we’re not worried about a collection problem.”

If anything, this whole situation reveals both the lack of foresight the NCAA has, and just how nervous it is about the possibility that there could be a large-scale movement against them by the unpaid players.

We will hopefully see more momentum on the “name, image, and likeness” front in the coming months. At this point, it may be in the NCAA’s best interest to invite large scale changes in that department, if fears about player discontentment caused decision making this poor.

